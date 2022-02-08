Marietta City Council passes warming station resolution

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Tensions run high on Monday night at Marietta City Council’s meeting.

Some residents claimed the city has not been transparent with spending. There were also some citizens concerned about the warming stations at the Armory and the community building at Gold Star Park. These warming stations are not always supervised, and some other tenants at the armory say they do not feel safe.

The council passed a resolution to establish hours and safety and security protocols at any community building they would choose to make a warming station at their discretion. The resolution was amended twice before it passed.

Council took time at the end of the meeting to thank citizens for their passionate responses. The mayor responded by saying that anyone who wants to know how the city spends its money can request those documents.

You can watch the entire council meeting on its Facebook page: https://www.facebook.com/citymariettaohio

