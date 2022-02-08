Advertisement

Marietta College educating students and locals on Black History in the MOV

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:09 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Marietta College is looking to educate both students and locals on black history in the Mid-Ohio Valley.

The private college is going to be celebrating Black History Month with events surrounding black history in the region.

Associate Dean of Students, Tony Mayle, says that the school wants to educate students in people in the area on Marietta and Washington County’s significance to black history.

“There’s such a rich heritage to discuss and share with people that are visiting or people that are here for generations that are not aware of a particular culture existing at such a time frame in the area. So, it’s fascinating to celebrate that but also offer that awareness,” says Mayle.

Some events that Marietta College is set to have during Black History Month will be guest speakers, visiting Chesterhill, Ohio and the history of the underground railroad in that area, an underground railroad-themed escape room, and a hip-hop and poetry slam.

All events are open to the public.

