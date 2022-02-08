Obituary: Amick, Frank Clayton

CAIRO, W.Va. (WTAP) - Frank Clayton Amick, 93, of Cairo, WV, died Feb. 8, 2022 at Ohio Valley Health Care, Parkersburg.

He was born Jan. 18, 1929 at Nutter Fork, Cairo, WV the son of the late George Harlon and Mary Lenora Clayton Amick.

Frank was a U.S. Army Veteran of the Korean Conflict. He had been a Whirlpool technician for Ritchie Furniture, Harrisville for many years. He was a master craftsman making many clocks and pieces of furniture. He was a member of Harris-Ritchie Post 3554 VFW. He enjoyed hunting, farming, country living and woodworking.

He is survived by one daughter, Lisa Amick (Rick Marshall) of Cairo; special daughter, Terry Rinehart Haddox of Petroleum and nephew, Gerry Amick of Cairo.

He was preceded in death by his wife Alma Jean Taylor Amick; sisters and brothers, Goldie Shepherd, Addie Elswick, Ruth Wilson, “Tiny” Six, James Amick, Jess Amick, Jeanette Webster and Brownie Amick.

Graveside services will be held at 1 PM, Feb. 10, 2022 at Six Cemetery near Cairo with Pastor Brian Stewart officiating.

Raiguel Funeral Home, Harrisville is assisting with the arrangements and online condolences may be sent to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

