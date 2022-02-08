Obituary: Anderson, Ricky Eldon “Pappy”

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ricky Eldon “Pappy” Anderson, 64, of Marietta, OH passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Selby General Hospital.

He was born on July 11, 1957 in Newark, OH to Raymond and Connie Moreland Anderson. Ricky was a jack of all trades. He always had a smile on his face and loved his family and friends dearly.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lisa Anderson and his two sons, Richard Eldon Anderson and Dustin Alden Anderson (Angela); a step-daughter, Brittany Karcher; nine grandchildren, Anhalah, Liberty, Remy, Avery, Arianna, Addalen Anderson, Bradyn, Graci Goss, Mia Martin; his mother, Connie Anderson; five siblings, Connie Sue, Roxanne, Marvin, Garland Anderson, Wanda Walker and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond and two siblings, Dick and Marsha Anderson.

A memorial visitation will be held from 2-4 PM on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH. A celebration of life will be held following the visitation at his son Dustin’s home, 105 Country Club Drive, Marietta, OH 45750.

In lieu of flowers, donations to offset the funeral bill may be made to Hadley Funeral Home, c/o 500 5th Street, Marietta, OH 45750.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

