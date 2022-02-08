Advertisement

Obituary: Anderson, Ricky Eldon “Pappy”

Ricky Eldon “Pappy” Anderson Obit
Ricky Eldon “Pappy” Anderson Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:11 PM EST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Ricky Eldon “Pappy” Anderson, 64, of Marietta, OH passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022 at Selby General Hospital.

He was born on July 11, 1957 in Newark, OH to Raymond and Connie Moreland Anderson. Ricky was a jack of all trades. He always had a smile on his face and loved his family and friends dearly.

He is survived by his loving wife, Lisa Anderson and his two sons, Richard Eldon Anderson and Dustin Alden Anderson (Angela); a step-daughter, Brittany Karcher; nine grandchildren, Anhalah, Liberty, Remy, Avery, Arianna, Addalen Anderson, Bradyn, Graci Goss, Mia Martin; his mother, Connie Anderson; five siblings, Connie Sue, Roxanne, Marvin, Garland Anderson, Wanda Walker and numerous aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his father, Raymond and two siblings, Dick and Marsha Anderson.

A memorial visitation will be held from 2-4  PM on Friday, February 11, 2022 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH. A celebration of life will be held following the visitation at his son Dustin’s home, 105 Country Club Drive, Marietta, OH 45750.

In lieu of flowers, donations to offset the funeral bill may be made to Hadley Funeral Home, c/o 500 5th Street, Marietta, OH 45750.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First dispensary opens in Wood County
‘CANNABIST’ comes to Wood County
Michael White, Corey Neeley, Dalton White, and Lyndzie Legg were found with multiple pieces of...
Theft ring is broken up by law enforcement
James A. “Jim” Venham Obit
Obituary: Venham, James A, “Jim”
Scott Tennant Obit
Obituary: Tennant, Scott
The state Department of Homeland Security says Western Regional Jail Cpl. Christopher Scarberry...
4th West Virginia corrections officer dies of COVID-19

Latest News

Betty Maxine McCleary Obit
Obituary: McCleary, Betty Maxine
Lee Roy Lamb Obit
Obituary: Lamb, Lee Roy
Penny Lou McVay Obit
Obituary: McVay, Penny Lou
Frank Clayton Amick Obit
Obituary: Amick, Frank Clayton