Obituary: Barr, Robert Mark

GRANTSVILLE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Robert Mark Barr, 60, of Grantsville WV, passed away on February 4, 2022; after a 33 year battle with Multiple Scleroisis.

He was born on July 2, 1961, a son of David Earl Barr and the late Garnet Marie Kelley Barr. In addition to his mother, he was preceded in death by his brother David Vance Barr; maternal grandparents, Fred and Ednal Harden Kelley; and paternal grandparents, Alfred “Ted” and Caroline Kelley Barr.

In addition to his father, he is survived by his daughters Tracie Lynn (Mark) Hosey of Grantsville, WV, Amy Nicole Barr of Spencer, WV, Tiffany Renee Barr of Grantsville, WV, and Kayla Marie (Paul) Staton of Arnoldsburg, WV; his siblings Fred Wayne (Teresa) Ward, Christine Barr, and Brent (Betty) Barr; his grandchildren Amera and Aleeya Hosey, Autumn and Gavin Skaggs, Mackenzie and Abigail McCumbers, Jayden Hall, and Keizer Staton; his step-grandchildren Hailey, Landon, Haiden, and Liam Staton; his nephews Kristopher Ward and Harrison Barr; and his nieces Brenlyn Barr and Shana (Beau) Boose.

A private family memorial service will be held at a later date. Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Grantsville, WV is in charge of arrangements. In lieu of flowers, donations to the National Multiple Sclerosis Society are appreciated. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

