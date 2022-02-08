Obituary: Elliott, Danny D.

ASHLAND, Ohio (WTAP) - Danny D. Elliott, 85, of Ashland, OH, peacefully passed away on February 6, 2022 with his children by his side.

He was born January 16th, 1937 in Wirt County, WV, and is most often described as a kind and generous man. He graduated from General Motors Institute with a BS in Mechanical Engineering in 1959. He had a notable career including responsibility for the production of the OV-10 aircraft, the design and construction of the largest (at that time) reverse ground effects mover in the country, modular housing, injection molding, and later retired as VP for F.E. Myers Co, responsible for all major product lines. He was a member of the Ashland Church of Christ and numerous car clubs.

He was passionate about restoring antique cars, tractors, radios, trains, and wind-up toys. His collection of antique cars was fierce competition at local car shows. His 1953 Buick appeared in a scene of the movie Shaw Shank Redemption. He enjoyed working on any home project.

He is survived by his three children, Tammy (Randy) Schirtzinger of Orient, OH, Steve Elliott of Danville, OH, and Tara (Chuck) Byrd of Orient, OH, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and many other close friends and family.

He is preceded in death by his parents Clacy and Gladys Elliott and brother Phillip R. Elliott.

Funeral services will be 1:00 pm Friday at Leavitt Funeral Home, 801 Victor Street, Belpre, OH 45714.Visitation will be from 11 to 1 on Friday prior to the service.

Burial will follow at Hartley Cemetery, Wirt County, WV.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

