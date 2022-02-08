Obituary: Evans, Robert “Randy” R.

ELIZABETH, W.Va. (WTAP) - Robert “Randy” R. Evans of Elizabeth, WV, passed away February 8, 2022, at his home surrounded by his loving family, following a short illness.

Born February 19, 1957, he was the son of Vera Lorraine Murray Roberts and the late Robert “Bob” Evans.

Randy grew up in the country where he learned to love the outdoors, hunting, fishing or just spending time with family and friends. He graduated from Wirt County High School, class of 1975. Following high school, he joined the United States Navy, serving from 1975 to 1979.

Along the way, he learned many skills he would use throughout his life. Standing in the unemployment line in Idaho, a man named George Hartwell asked if anyone wanted to work. And Randy stepped out of line and began building houses. Always loving the outdoors, Randy was a tour guide at Mesa Falls on the Snake River in Idaho and a whitewater guide on the Gauley River in West Virginia. He also earned his private pilot’s license. A master wood worker, Randy worked for Wood Craft. Using his skills as a builder, he handcrafted log home for several families in the area. Because of his knowledge and skills in building log homes, he was instrumental in cutting the dovetail notches on the replacement logs used for the restoration of the historic Ruble Church. A Christian by faith, he was an avid fisherman and bow hunter with many mounted trophies decorating the log home he built for himself and his family.

Belonging to the National Elk Federation, he loved camping in the mountains of Idaho with lifelong friends, looking for the next “big one.” Whether it was camping with his family and friends or kayaking or fishing from the kayak, he was in his element when he was outdoors. Randy was a member of Wirt Lodge #82 of Elizabeth. He and his wife Christina owned and operated Matheny Whited Funeral Home. No matter the activities, Randy loved watching his children and grandchildren.

Randy is survived by his loving wife Christina Evans; his children Richard (Cindy) Gribble, James (Jorden Salyers) Evans, Virginia Lee Damian) Alltop; grandchildren Jacilyn Gribble, Bentley Salyers, Chandler Evans and Atlas Robert Alltop; his mother Vera Lorraine Murray Roberts; his siblings Darlene Evans, Roger Evans and Carol (Woody) Burns; his step-mother Naomi Evans; his daughters of the heart Jan (Jason) Williams and Stephanie (Rob) Parsons and their children Hunter Poole, Garrett Parsons, Chase Parsons, Summer Parsons, and Kaden Duley and several loving nieces, nephews and cousins.

Funeral services will be Thursday, February 10 at 7:00pm at Matheny Whited Funeral Home with Rev Jim Bruce and Lem Powell officiating.

Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 10 from 4:00pm until the time of the service. Following cremation, it was Randy’s wish for his remains to be spread over the Snake River in Idaho and resting in a bench overlooking the pond he built next to his home.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Randy’s name to Wirt County Wetlands Project, c/o Wirt County Middle School, PO Box 699, Elizabeth, WV 26143; Boy Scout Troop 30, c/o Rick Windland, 1455 Rose Hill Road, Elizabeth, WV 26143 or Cub Scout Pack 30, c/o Keith Smith, PO Box 54, Elizabeth, WV 26143.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to all the friends and family who have stepped up during Randy’s illness helping in so many ways.

