Advertisement

Obituary: Flanagan, Roger Dean

Roger Dean Flanagan Obit
Roger Dean Flanagan Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Roger Dean Flanagan, 61, of Williamstown passed away February 5, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born on December 17, 1960 in Parkersburg, the son of the late Creed Hartzel and Sylvia Marie Carter Flanagan.

Roger had worked for Asplundh Tree Service for several years. He enjoyed socializing and spending time with friends and family. He enjoyed football but was an avid NASCAR fan, watching on television or listening to the race on the radio.

Roger is survived by his three daughters Michelle Ann Flanagan (Nick Smyrnioudis), Misty Dawn Baker, Kelly Lynn Flanagan, twelve grandchildren Ryan, Adam, Carson, Dylan, Collin, Cason, Caylee, Maddison, Aiden, Kylie, Cameron, Aubrey, two brothers Rick Flanagan (Sandra), Gary Flanagan (Jill), sister Tammy Poling (Steven) and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Pamela Knuckles.

Funeral services will be Thursday, February 10, 2022, 1:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Burial will follow at Cairo Masonic Cemetery, Cairo, WV.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First dispensary opens in Wood County
‘CANNABIST’ comes to Wood County
Michael White, Corey Neeley, Dalton White, and Lyndzie Legg were found with multiple pieces of...
Theft ring is broken up by law enforcement
James A. “Jim” Venham Obit
Obituary: Venham, James A, “Jim”
Scott Tennant Obit
Obituary: Tennant, Scott
The state Department of Homeland Security says Western Regional Jail Cpl. Christopher Scarberry...
4th West Virginia corrections officer dies of COVID-19

Latest News

Betty Maxine McCleary Obit
Obituary: McCleary, Betty Maxine
Ricky Eldon “Pappy” Anderson Obit
Obituary: Anderson, Ricky Eldon “Pappy”
Lee Roy Lamb Obit
Obituary: Lamb, Lee Roy
Penny Lou McVay Obit
Obituary: McVay, Penny Lou
Frank Clayton Amick Obit
Obituary: Amick, Frank Clayton