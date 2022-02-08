Obituary: Flanagan, Roger Dean

WILLIAMSTOWN, W.Va. (WTAP) - Roger Dean Flanagan, 61, of Williamstown passed away February 5, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.

He was born on December 17, 1960 in Parkersburg, the son of the late Creed Hartzel and Sylvia Marie Carter Flanagan.

Roger had worked for Asplundh Tree Service for several years. He enjoyed socializing and spending time with friends and family. He enjoyed football but was an avid NASCAR fan, watching on television or listening to the race on the radio.

Roger is survived by his three daughters Michelle Ann Flanagan (Nick Smyrnioudis), Misty Dawn Baker, Kelly Lynn Flanagan, twelve grandchildren Ryan, Adam, Carson, Dylan, Collin, Cason, Caylee, Maddison, Aiden, Kylie, Cameron, Aubrey, two brothers Rick Flanagan (Sandra), Gary Flanagan (Jill), sister Tammy Poling (Steven) and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Pamela Knuckles.

Funeral services will be Thursday, February 10, 2022, 1:00 pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home, Belpre.

Visitation will be for one hour prior to the service on Thursday.

Burial will follow at Cairo Masonic Cemetery, Cairo, WV.

Online condolences may be sent to the family by visiting www.LeavittFuneralHome.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.