Obituary: Lamb, Lee Roy

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Lee Roy Lamb of Washington, WV passed away February 3, 2022 WVU Medicine Camden Clark.

He was born on September 25, 1955 in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Chester Lamb and Marie Conaway Lamb.

He is survived by his two children, Brian (Melissa) Lamb of Reedsville, OH, Leigh Ann Naylor of Belleville, WV; brother, Harry (Lois) Lamb of Spipo, OK; sister, Mary (Bill) Lucas, whom he resided with in Washington, WV; his special aunt Betty Lamb; friend, Ann, whom he loved to visit with; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Lamb.

He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.

