Advertisement

Obituary: Lamb, Lee Roy

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Lee Roy Lamb Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:56 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WASHINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Lee Roy Lamb of Washington, WV passed away February 3, 2022 WVU Medicine Camden Clark.

He was born on September 25, 1955 in Parkersburg, WV, a son of the late Chester Lamb and Marie Conaway Lamb.

He is survived by his two children, Brian (Melissa) Lamb of Reedsville, OH, Leigh Ann Naylor of Belleville, WV; brother, Harry (Lois) Lamb of Spipo, OK; sister, Mary (Bill) Lucas, whom he resided with in Washington, WV; his special aunt Betty Lamb; friend, Ann, whom he loved to visit with; and several nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his brother, Jimmy Lamb.

He will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Cremation arrangements have been entrusted to Sunset Memorial Funeral Home.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First dispensary opens in Wood County
‘CANNABIST’ comes to Wood County
Michael White, Corey Neeley, Dalton White, and Lyndzie Legg were found with multiple pieces of...
Theft ring is broken up by law enforcement
James A. “Jim” Venham Obit
Obituary: Venham, James A, “Jim”
Scott Tennant Obit
Obituary: Tennant, Scott
The state Department of Homeland Security says Western Regional Jail Cpl. Christopher Scarberry...
4th West Virginia corrections officer dies of COVID-19

Latest News

Betty Maxine McCleary Obit
Obituary: McCleary, Betty Maxine
Ricky Eldon “Pappy” Anderson Obit
Obituary: Anderson, Ricky Eldon “Pappy”
Penny Lou McVay Obit
Obituary: McVay, Penny Lou
Frank Clayton Amick Obit
Obituary: Amick, Frank Clayton