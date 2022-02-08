Obituary: McCleary, Betty Maxine

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Betty Maxine McCleary, 93, of Parkersburg passed away with her family by her side February 7, 2022 at Ellison Assisted Living in Marietta, OH.

She was born September 22, 1928 in Oil City, PA a daughter of the late Leroy and Leona Walker.

She formally worked at Sears and Roebuck in Parkersburg and retired from Kroger as a deli clerk. Betty enjoyed bingo, card games, sewing and crafts. She was a member of First Lutheran Church in Parkersburg where she belonged to the women’s circle.

Betty is survived by one daughter, Karen Cayton (John) of Vienna; two sons, Kevin McCleary (Lisa) of Parkersburg and Donald McCleary (Patricia) of Lake Wylie, SC; seven grandchildren and ten great-grandchildren.

In addition to her parents, Betty was preceded in death by her husband, Gerald McCleary; one daughter, Patricia Bock; one great grandson, Joel; four sisters, Louise, Evelyn, Peg and Lucille; two brothers, Ed and Paul.

Funeral services will be Saturday, February 12, 2022, 11:00 a.m. at The First Lutheran Church in Parkersburg with Pastor Ian Reid officiating. Burial will follow in Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. Friday at the Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, South Parkersburg and one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lamberttatman.com.

