Obituary: Miracle Jr., Rickie Lee

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Rickie Lee Miracle Jr, 45, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Monday, February 7, 2022 at his residence.

He was born November 17, 1976 in Dayton, OH, a son of Rickie Lee Sr and Joy Ann Miracle of Parkersburg. Rickie enjoyed video games and spending time with his family and his cats.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of 23 years, Diana Baldwin Miracle and his two children, Elizabeth and Wyatt Miracle.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Miracle family.

