Advertisement

Obituary: Miracle Jr., Rickie Lee

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Rickie Lee Miracle Jr. Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:30 PM EST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Rickie Lee Miracle Jr, 45, of Parkersburg, WV passed away Monday, February 7, 2022 at his residence.

He was born November 17, 1976 in Dayton, OH, a son of Rickie Lee Sr and Joy Ann Miracle of Parkersburg. Rickie enjoyed video games and spending time with his family and his cats.

In addition to his parents, he is survived by his wife of 23 years, Diana Baldwin Miracle and his two children, Elizabeth and Wyatt Miracle.

A private family gathering will be held at a later date at the convenience of the family.

Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Pike St, south Parkersburg is honored to serve the Miracle family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First dispensary opens in Wood County
‘CANNABIST’ comes to Wood County
Michael White, Corey Neeley, Dalton White, and Lyndzie Legg were found with multiple pieces of...
Theft ring is broken up by law enforcement
James A. “Jim” Venham Obit
Obituary: Venham, James A, “Jim”
Scott Tennant Obit
Obituary: Tennant, Scott
The state Department of Homeland Security says Western Regional Jail Cpl. Christopher Scarberry...
4th West Virginia corrections officer dies of COVID-19

Latest News

Robert “Randy” R. Evans Obit
Obituary: Evans, Robert “Randy” R.
Daniel A. Taylor Obit
Obituary: Taylor, Daniel A.
Betty Maxine McCleary Obit
Obituary: McCleary, Betty Maxine
Ricky Eldon “Pappy” Anderson Obit
Obituary: Anderson, Ricky Eldon “Pappy”