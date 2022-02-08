Advertisement

Obituary: Starcher, Gary

Gary Starcher Obit
Gary Starcher Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 12:09 PM EST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEBO, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gary Starcher, 74, of Ohio, passed away February 5, 2022, in Akron, Ohio.

He was born April 16, 1947, in Nebo, WV. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, time with his family, and loving the Lord.

Preceded in death by parents, Lambert and Ruby Starcher.

Survived by brothers, Gail (Carrol) Starcher, Leonard (Vickey) Starcher, and Donald Starcher; sisters, Carolyn Beck, Ree (Jeff) Riehbein, Kathy (Kenley) Fuiten, Delsie (Robert) Pierson; sons, Gary Starcher and Billy Starcher; grandchildren, Austin, Anthony, Maddy, Chris, Chelsie, Careena, Makaylyne, and Kylee; special aunt, Ota Cordia; special uncle, Dewey West; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

The funeral service will be Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service.  Interment will be in Coen Cemetery.  Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First dispensary opens in Wood County
‘CANNABIST’ comes to Wood County
Michael White, Corey Neeley, Dalton White, and Lyndzie Legg were found with multiple pieces of...
Theft ring is broken up by law enforcement
James A. “Jim” Venham Obit
Obituary: Venham, James A, “Jim”
Scott Tennant Obit
Obituary: Tennant, Scott
The state Department of Homeland Security says Western Regional Jail Cpl. Christopher Scarberry...
4th West Virginia corrections officer dies of COVID-19

Latest News

Roger Dean Flanagan Obit
Obituary: Flanagan, Roger Dean
Danny D. Elliott Obit
Obituary: Elliott, Danny D.
Charles “Gary” Winters Obit
Obituary: Winters, Charles “Gary”
Patricia Rae Wolf Obit
Obituary: Wolf, Patricia Rae
Robert Mark Barr Obit
Obituary: Barr, Robert Mark