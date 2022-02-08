Obituary: Starcher, Gary

NEBO, W.Va. (WTAP) - Gary Starcher, 74, of Ohio, passed away February 5, 2022, in Akron, Ohio.

He was born April 16, 1947, in Nebo, WV. He enjoyed fishing, hunting, time with his family, and loving the Lord.

Preceded in death by parents, Lambert and Ruby Starcher.

Survived by brothers, Gail (Carrol) Starcher, Leonard (Vickey) Starcher, and Donald Starcher; sisters, Carolyn Beck, Ree (Jeff) Riehbein, Kathy (Kenley) Fuiten, Delsie (Robert) Pierson; sons, Gary Starcher and Billy Starcher; grandchildren, Austin, Anthony, Maddy, Chris, Chelsie, Careena, Makaylyne, and Kylee; special aunt, Ota Cordia; special uncle, Dewey West; and many nieces, nephews, and extended family and friends.

The funeral service will be Saturday, February 12, 2022, at 1:00 pm at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV. The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service. Interment will be in Coen Cemetery. Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.