Obituary: Taylor, Daniel A.

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Daniel A. Taylor Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:28 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Daniel A. Taylor, 36, of Marietta passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022,

He will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.

