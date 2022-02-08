Obituary: Taylor, Daniel A.

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Daniel A. Taylor, 36, of Marietta passed away on Sunday, February 6, 2022,

He will be cremated and a memorial service will be held at a later date. McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home is assisting the family and messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the funeral home to assist with funeral expenses.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.