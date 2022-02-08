Obituary: Wolf, Patricia Rae

HUNTINGTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - Patricia Rae Wolf, 67 of Huntington, WV passed away February 5, 2022. Born in Parkersburg, WV, Patty was the daughter of Harry Henry Wolf (deceased) and Mary Margaret Kress Wolf.

Patty received her early education at St. Francis Xavier Elementary and Parkersburg Catholic High School graduating in 1972 as class Valedictorian.

Patty served a lifelong career in nursing. She graduated with honors from St. Mary’s School of Nursing in Huntington, WV. She received her Bachelor of Science degree at Marshall University where she was recognized with the Spirit of Nursing Award. As a student at Marshall University, Patty was instrumental in starting the Hospice program in Huntington. She worked at Cabell Huntington Hospital as Nurse Manager of the Med-Surg Unit and was a Certified Critical Care Nurse. Patty advanced her degree to become a Certified Registered Nurse Anesthetist. Patty worked as a CRNA in the Ashland, KY area until 2018. Her patient advocacy was beyond compare, she was a friend to all and knew the true meaning of unconditional love, kindness, caring and compassion. She volunteered with the Nazareth House Food and Clothing Pantry in Huntington for several years and attended Our Lady of Fatima and St. Joseph Catholic Churches in Huntington and St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church in Parkersburg.

Patty enjoyed treasure hunting, thrifty antiquing, cooking and gardening. She was creative and intuitive, beautifully independent and very loving of her family, friends and coworkers. She had a heart of gold and was a passionate advocate of people in general. Patty always gave her heart and special gifts to so many, yet she never wanted anything in return but friendship and love.

In addition to her father, Patty is preceded in death by her brother, Richard Joseph Wolf. Patty is survived by her mother Mary Margaret Wolf of Parkersburg, sisters, Christine Duggan (Charles) of Parkersburg, Leslie Crooks (Tom) of Marietta, OH and Kelly Wegmann (Charles) of Bogart, GA. Her nieces and nephews, Melissa Layne (Bernie), Patrick Duggan, Brian Duggan (Kandace) and Jonathan Duggan (Ashley), Mallory Berry (Russell), Nicholas Wegmann (Ashley), Lauren Queen (Lance) and Lindsey Braun (Robert) and her great nieces and nephews, MacKenzie, Kirby, Vaughan, Banks, Harrison, Anderson, Nora Kate, Lincoln, James and Walker.

There will be a Memorial Mass on Saturday, February 19th, 2022 at 11:00am at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church with The Very Reverend Steve Vallelonga as celebrant (2500 Dudley Avenue, Parkersburg, WV). Entombment will follow at the Mt. Carmel Cemetery mausoleum in Parkersburg. After the Entombment, a luncheon will be held at the Leavitt Family Center located at 620 Avery Street, Parkersburg, WV.

The family wishes to thank Patty’s dear friends, caregivers, doctors and staff at WVU Medicine and the Huntington Internal Medicine Group (HIMG), Rockland Ridge Nursing and Rehabilitation, and Amedisys Hospice Care for their incredible love, support and compassion throughout the final weeks of her life.

A Celebration of Life gathering will be coordinated by Patty’s many friends in Huntington at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to your local Hospice Programs or Food Pantries. Above all, any act of kindness in honor of Patty would certainly make her smile.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.leavittfuneralhome.com

