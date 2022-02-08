Advertisement

Ohio Governor declares Sunday “Cincinnati Bengals Day”

Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium is on Feb. 13.
Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium is on Feb. 13.
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 3:32 PM EST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
COLUMBUS, Ohio (WTAP) - Ohio Governor Mike DeWine and Lieutenant Governor Jon Husted have declared Super Bowl Sunday “Cincinnati Bengals Day” in Ohio.

The declaration, which was tweeted out by DeWine on Tuesday, notes the many successes the professional football team saw this season.

It also encourages all Ohioans to wear orange and black on Sunday, to tune in to the big game, and to cheer on the Bengals.

