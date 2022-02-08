Student Athlete of the Week: Riley Medley
Published: Feb. 8, 2022
MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -
Riley Medley, a junior out of Marietta high school is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.
As a junior, she still has one year left to play for the Tigers. But, Riley has not always been a member of Marietta; the last few years she has been playing for the Cadets of Fort Frye.
But, she could only play in one sport for the Cadets: basketball.
Riley knew she loved both sports and decided to transfer to play for the Tigers on the field and the court.
She holds a 3.3 GPA at Marietta and hopes to play either soccer or basketball in college, but as a junior she still has time to decide.
