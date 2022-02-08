Student Athlete of the Week: Riley Medley

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -

Riley Medley, a junior out of Marietta high school is our Jan Dils Student Athlete of the Week.

As a junior, she still has one year left to play for the Tigers. But, Riley has not always been a member of Marietta; the last few years she has been playing for the Cadets of Fort Frye.

But, she could only play in one sport for the Cadets: basketball.

Riley knew she loved both sports and decided to transfer to play for the Tigers on the field and the court.

She holds a 3.3 GPA at Marietta and hopes to play either soccer or basketball in college, but as a junior she still has time to decide.

