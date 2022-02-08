United Way Alliance of the MOV bringing back “Laugh United”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley is bringing back a popular event.

The non-profit is bringing back “Laugh United” to the Mid-Ohio Valley.

The event will be happening at Grand Pointe Conference and Reception Center in Vienna on April 8.

United Way Alliance executive director, Stacy Decicco, says that the organization is excited to bring back the event after it being cancelled the last two years because of the pandemic.

“For the community, it’s a great night of entertainment. Of course, comedy for a wonderful cause and for us internally it’s a great celebration of that campaign and the impact that we will do going forward,” says Decicco.

Tickets for the event are available. You can purchase them by clicking this link to purchase a ticket for this event.

