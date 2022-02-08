Advertisement

United Way Alliance of the MOV bringing back “Laugh United”

United Way Alliance of the MOV bringing back “Laugh United”
United Way Alliance of the MOV bringing back “Laugh United”(Mitchell Blahut - WTAP)
By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 5:17 PM EST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The United Way Alliance of the Mid-Ohio Valley is bringing back a popular event.

The non-profit is bringing back “Laugh United” to the Mid-Ohio Valley.

The event will be happening at Grand Pointe Conference and Reception Center in Vienna on April 8.

United Way Alliance executive director, Stacy Decicco, says that the organization is excited to bring back the event after it being cancelled the last two years because of the pandemic.

“For the community, it’s a great night of entertainment. Of course, comedy for a wonderful cause and for us internally it’s a great celebration of that campaign and the impact that we will do going forward,” says Decicco.

Tickets for the event are available. You can purchase them by clicking this link to purchase a ticket for this event.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First dispensary opens in Wood County
‘CANNABIST’ comes to Wood County
Michael White, Corey Neeley, Dalton White, and Lyndzie Legg were found with multiple pieces of...
Theft ring is broken up by law enforcement
James A. “Jim” Venham Obit
Obituary: Venham, James A, “Jim”
Scott Tennant Obit
Obituary: Tennant, Scott
The state Department of Homeland Security says Western Regional Jail Cpl. Christopher Scarberry...
4th West Virginia corrections officer dies of COVID-19

Latest News

Marietta College educating students and locals on Black History in the MOV
Marietta College educating students and locals on Black History in the MOV
Flower prices see rapid increase
Flower prices see dramatic increase
Poeme is offering postcards to send to the Bengals for Valentine's Day.
Send Bengals players Valentine’s ‘Dey’ postcards to benefit Joe Burrow foundation
Super Bowl LVI from SoFi Stadium is on Feb. 13.
Ohio Governor declares Sunday “Cincinnati Bengals Day”