West Virginia U fraternity suspended, hazing reported

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) - A fraternity at West Virginia University has been suspended for a reported hazing incident.

Delta Chi fraternity was suspended Monday effective immediately.

The university says the interim suspension prevents Delta Chi from recruiting activities, involvement in social functions and other restrictions.

The university says the allegations did not include alcohol or controlled substances, but it didn’t elaborate on the hazing other than to say it is a violation of the Student Conduct Code.

WVU said the interim suspension will remain in place during an investigation and review process.

