Advertisement

West Virginia U fraternity suspended, hazing reported

A fraternity at West Virginia University has been suspended for a reported hazing incident.
A fraternity at West Virginia University has been suspended for a reported hazing incident.(West Virginia University (WVU))
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 1:19 PM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MORGANTOWN, W. Va. (AP) - A fraternity at West Virginia University has been suspended for a reported hazing incident.

Delta Chi fraternity was suspended Monday effective immediately.

The university says the interim suspension prevents Delta Chi from recruiting activities, involvement in social functions and other restrictions.

The university says the allegations did not include alcohol or controlled substances, but it didn’t elaborate on the hazing other than to say it is a violation of the Student Conduct Code.

WVU said the interim suspension will remain in place during an investigation and review process.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

First dispensary opens in Wood County
‘CANNABIST’ comes to Wood County
Michael White, Corey Neeley, Dalton White, and Lyndzie Legg were found with multiple pieces of...
Theft ring is broken up by law enforcement
James A. “Jim” Venham Obit
Obituary: Venham, James A, “Jim”
Scott Tennant Obit
Obituary: Tennant, Scott
The state Department of Homeland Security says Western Regional Jail Cpl. Christopher Scarberry...
4th West Virginia corrections officer dies of COVID-19

Latest News

Marietta City Council passes warming station resolution
Marietta City Council passes warming station resolution
WTAP News @ 5 - The price of flowers increases impacts local businesses
WTAP News @ 5 - The price of flowers increases impacts local businesses
WTAP News @ 5 - New Vienna City Councilman
WTAP News @ 5 - New Vienna City Councilman
New Vienna city councilman starts work
New Vienna City councilman gets to work