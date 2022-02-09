Academic Achiever of the Week: Audrey Sprout

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Audrey Sprout is a senior at Parkersburg Catholic High School with cumulative GPA of 3.93. Sprout says her sister motivates her to do well in school.

“My older sister, she actually graduated with a perfect 4.0. So I’ve always tried to stay up there with her and I always wanted to maintain good grades for sports and to get into Marshall and to get better scholarships,“ said Sprout.

She says the next stop is to fulfill her dreams from when she was a little girl.

“I am going to Marshall. I’ve always wanted to go there since I was a little girl and I am super excited. My dream is finally coming true,” said Sprout.

Sprout is very involved with extracurriculars at school and within the community. She is the captain of the soccer and cheerleading teams. She is also a three year member of the National Honors Society, the editor of the Parkersburg Catholic Yearbook, a preschool group leader for Vacation Bible School at Porterfield Baptist Church, and a member of the Darkside Robotics team.

She says her time on the robotics team helped her decide what she wants to pursue when attending Marshall University.

“I’m actually going to be majoring in computer science and I want to become a software developer or a game-designer. So my goals there are just to kind of stay involved within the community and do community service but also keep good grades and help others whenever needed,” said Sprout.

Sprout says her favorite memory of senior year so far has been all of the cheerleading practices and just having a great time with all of her teammates learning their routines.

