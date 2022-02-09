Babydog makes Super Bowl LVI prediction

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTAP) - West Virginia’s First Pooch made her prediction Wednesday for the outcome of Super Bowl LVI.

Appearing at the end of Governor Jim Justice’s press briefing, Babydog pawed her prediction for Sunday’s matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Rams.

She says it’ll be a close game, but ultimately picked the Bengals to win by a score of 30 to 28.

Babydog correctly predicted that the Tampa Bay Buccaneers would win last year’s Super Bowl, though her forecasted score of 31 to 20 was slightly off.

You can watch Super Bowl LVI on WTAP. The game starts at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

