The Bridge Sports Complex renames indoor facility

BRIDGEPORT, W.Va (WDTV) - The Bridge Sports Complex is excited to announce the renaming of its indoor facility to the Citynet Center.

The sponsorship is the latest addition to Citynet’s efforts, including the Citynet Cares initiative and sponsorships for many local organizations.

The Bridge Sports Complex indoor facility, now the Citynet Center, opened in June 2021 and acts as a regional destination for sports and recreation to bolster the local economy while acting as a community center for the greater Harrison and Marion County communities.

Officials with the Bridge Sports Complex said the goals directly align with Citynet’s community-based goal of supporting health and wellness for West Virginians.

The Citynet sponsorship comes naturally due to a shared prioritization of quality of life for the community and Citynet’s continued desire to give back to its community.

While the indoor facility will transition to the Citynet Center, the property in its entirety, formerly The Bridgeport Recreation Complex, as well as its ongoing expansions will retain the name The Bridge Sports Complex.

The Bridge Sports Complex said that it may expand to include exciting new amenities including a dome field, cross country track, and outdoor fun park, all while continuing to provide programming and recreation within the Citynet Center. Currently, there are over 2,000 memberships and 2,500 participants in youth and adult programs.

Mayor Andy Lang believes the transition is a step in the right direction for the continued growth of Bridgeport.

“Citynet’s digital infrastructure has helped Bridgeport, the first gigabit city in West Virginia, expand into the great community it is today,” said Mayor Lang. “We’re excited to continue adding to The Bridge Sports Complex over the coming years, especially now that we have the Citynet Center.”

President & CEO of Citynet, Jim Martin, reflected on the longstanding relationship between Citynet and the City of Bridgeport, as well as goals for the future.

“Citynet is excited to invest in and further strengthen our relationship with the City of Bridgeport,” Martin said. “This facility in another example of the proactive leadership that we are blessed to have in the City of Bridgeport and our investment in the Citynet Center will result in a healthier, more vibrant community in the future.”

The Citynet naming rights sponsorship provides an impressive $1,000,000 to The Bridge over the next ten years.

This money will help The Bridge to continue providing exciting programming, engaging the community, and increasing profitable tourism in the Bridgeport area.

In its first six months, The Bridge hosted sixteen tournaments and events for an estimated impact of $1.9 million.

