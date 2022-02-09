Five-Time Olympic Gold Medalist, Dr. Eric Heiden, speaks to PHS Sports in American Culture Class

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Earlier Wednesday afternoon, a group of students from Parkersburg High School in the Sports In American Culture class got to talk to a five-time Winter Olympic Gold medalist on Zoom.

Dr. Eric Heiden joined the class to discuss his career as a speed skater and in particular when he won five gold medals at the 1980 Lake Placid Winter Olympic Games. Dr. Heiden also competed in the 1986 Tour De France and is now an orthopedic surgeon.

Students asked questions about his experience at the Olympics and what his mindset was competing in a prestigious event at such a young age.

“It was all business you know I really wanted to do well. I spent a lot of time working hard at the sport of speed skating. I really felt that this was a chance for me to show my skills,” said Dr. Heiden.

According to ESPN, Dr. Heiden is ranked as the 46th greatest athlete of the 20th century thanks to his accomplishments in the Winter Olympics.

