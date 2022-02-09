Advertisement

Former PTO treasurer sentenced for grand theft

Michelle Shilling
Michelle Shilling(Washington County Jail)
By Zach Shrivers
Published: Feb. 8, 2022 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - The former treasurer of the Lower-Salem Elementary Parent Teacher Organization was sentenced Monday for stealing PTO funds.

Washington County Prosecutor Nicole Coil said Michelle Shilling admitted to stealing a total of $9,837.04 from various school fundraisers.

Coil said Shilling originally faced several charges, but ultimately took a plea deal in which she only pleaded guilty to grand theft.

Judge Mark Kerenyi sentenced Shilling sentenced to 90 days in jail, ordered her to pay back the money she stole, and fined her $1,000. She will also be on community control for five years.

Coil said Shilling originally claimed she needed the money to feed her children, but later reported that her husband made enough money to support their family.

The prosecutor said the money was actually spent on household items.

