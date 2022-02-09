Advertisement

Health officials: Omicron variants more transmissible, less deadly

By Mitchell Blahut
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 6:08 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Health officials are saying that the Omicron variant and its sub-variants are more contagious, but less deadly.

As local health officials find the latest Omicron variant in Washington County.

Health officials say that although Omicron and its sub-variants, such as the BA.2 sub-variant, are said to not cause serious illness as much as the original virus or the delta variant. But that it should still be taken seriously.

Officials say that patterns of less deadly variants are likely to continue to come.

“With the newer variants that may come up from this point forward, it’s probably going to follow a similar pattern as what we’re seeing with Omicron. More transmissible, less severe symptoms,” says Mid-Ohio Valley health dept. population health director, Malcolm Lanham.

Officials with the Mid-Ohio Valley and Marietta-Belpre health departments say that they have seen a decrease in cases.

They are still asking for people to get vaccinated and follow COVID regulations and guidelines.

