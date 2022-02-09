Justin Raber backs decision to remove Wood County Schools mask mandate

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Masks are no longer required at Wood County Schools as of Wednesday, February 9, 2022.

The mask mandate was lifted at last night’s board of education meeting by a vote of 3 to 2. Students and staff can still wear masks if they choose.

Board members Justin Raber, Rick Olcott and Debbie Hendershot voted to approve the changes. Board members Ron Tice and Judy Johnson voted against it.

Raber said he’s looking forward to focusing on other issues and projects for the school district. He says removing the masks will be most beneficial for younger students who are learning how to read and pronounce new vocabulary words.

“I’m no doctor. I don’t know if they work or not. But, I believe that where we are now, especially when the West Virginia Department of Education puts out in their guidance that we are no longer able to contact trace because of the current variant and how quickly it spreads. It’s time to move on and treat this as an endemic instead of a pandemic,” Raber said.

Raber went on to say that he feels confident in this decision given that vaccines have been available for many months. He said parents should be able to decide what’s best for their children’s health.

He could not comment on the lawsuit filed against the school board over the mask mandate. We will have an update on that lawsuit in the following days.

