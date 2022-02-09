Marietta struggling to find solutions to homeless issues

MARIETTA, Ohio. (WTAP) -The City of Marietta is at a standstill when it comes to solving the issues surrounding its homeless population.

Marietta Mayor Josh Schlicher said a resolution was passed at Monday night’s city council meeting to implement new safety measures at the homeless center at the armory. Now there’s a push to move the shelter to a new place-something Schilcher said is easier said than done.

“We just do not have an acceptable building that we could set up for them. We don’t want to stuff them in a garage, we don’t want to stuff them in a warehouse, a small room…but there’s no, within our city buildings…there’s no structure suited for that,” Schlicher said.

“Our responsibility is public safety and service. We feel we have some obligation to assist but we are just not equipped and really never have been.”

The armory is used for housing overnight and thanks to the people at The Washington County Homeless Project, the Front Street Drop-In Center is available during the day. Robin Bozian, Chair of The Washington County Homeless Project, said they strive to get people back on their feet.

“This is a no-judgment place. You can come on in. We just want to make sure you have food. If you want a shower, get a shower, if you need to wash your clothes, wash your clothes, and if we can help you along the way that’s great,” Bozian said.

She said they operate on donations from the community and from various grants. The city wants them to expand their hours in hopes of solving their homelessness issue. Bozian said it can be done, but she needs more money-upwards of $12,000.

“Right now we are funded to be open from 12 to four. We pay for security, we pay for clean-up, and we have an Americorps person,” Bozian said.

“If they want us to be open from eight to 12, then that’s four more hours of security we would have to pay for, the clean up would be the same, but four more hours of security plus we would probably have to have another Americorps person to help us so we would have a constant presence.”

Efforts were made to house people at a shelter at Gold Star Park on Harmar Hill. But, Schilcher said the city quickly moved them back to the armory after several residents reported safety concerns over several of the people using the shelter.

While he understands people’s concerns about some of the homeless, Jackson Patterson, a volunteer with the Washington County Homeless Project said he hopes people can be compassionate towards those who are less fortunate.

“Keeping management here and keeping it structured, that’s what we need in a homeless process-to have structure and the ability to be treated like a human every step of the way,” Patterson said.

“Just because they are down and out doesn’t mean they are drug users or any of that. I’ve met people in homeless camps and they have full-time jobs. They just need a little boost to get up. They aren’t looking for a hand out-they’re looking for a hand up.”

