Nominations open for 2023 Wood County Schools Teacher of the Year

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - As of February 7, 2022 nominations are open for the 2023 Wood County Schools Teacher of the Year Award.

Nominations can be electronically submitted by students, teachers, administrators, or the general public from now until February 18, 2022 at 4:30 P.M.

To be eligible the teacher must hold professional certification, be a current, full-time teacher, have completed three years as a teacher in West Virginia, and have verification of eligibility and consent to participate.

Wood County Schools Coordinator of Communications, Michael Erb, shared some of the qualities they look for in nominees.

“For people who are nominating these teachers a lot of times it is that personal quality, its that kindness they have shown, or that extra bit of attention that they have done that has made a difference in a student’s life,” said Erb.

The selection process is handled by a review panel consisting of representatives from American Federations of Teachers, WV Education Association, WV Professional Educators, former WC BOE Teachers of the Year, and community members. The review panel will interview finalists and select the 2022-2023 Wood County Schools’ Teacher of the Year.

If you would like to nominate someone for this award click here to submit a form that will be reviewed by the Wood County Schools.

