Obituary: Gates, Steven Lester

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Beloved husband, father, grandfather, brother and friend Steven Lester Gates, 69, of Parkersburg, went home to be with the Lord in the early morning February 7, 2022.

Steven (“Gator”) was born in Parkersburg on July 21, 1952 to the late Lester and Viola Cline Gates. He was a 1970 graduate of Parkersburg South High School, attended Parkersburg Community College, and proudly served in the US Army’s Big Red 1 in Fort Riley, Kansas. He was a member of Washington United Methodist Church and retired from the life insurance industry. He was an avid sports fan, golfer and hunter. He was the most passionate about following his DSB, the Parkersburg South wrestling team, and will be remembered as a constant encourager to “his athletes.”

In addition to his parents, he is preceded in death by his eldest sister, Shirley. He is survived by his wife of nearly 28 years, Joan; his daughter Heather (Chris) Gates-Rusher of Midland, MI, his sister Barbara Prunty of Belpre, and his grandson Cayden Rusher also of Midland, MI, and numerous nieces and nephews, including great and great-great nieces and nephews. To many of them, he was so much more than an uncle. He will also be remembered fondly by his life-long friend, Roger Bradley of Belleville, and the guys from the Tuesday morning “old guys” breakfast.

Funeral arrangements are managed by Leavitt Funeral Home of Parkersburg. Visitation will be Wednesday, February 9 from 2-4 p.m. and 6-8 p.m. A celebration of life, officiated by Pastor Brian Long, will be held at the funeral home Thursday, February 10 at 11 a.m. with internment at Sunset Memory Gardens to follow. The service will also be streamed live from leavittfuneralhome.com.

Memorial donations may be made to Patriot USA Wrestling, Inc., 543 Fifth St., Parkersburg, WV 26101.

Online condolences may be sent to the family @www.leavittfuneralhome.com

