Obituary: Giffin, Carrie Marie

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Carrie Marie Giffin Obit
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 9, 2022 at 12:24 PM EST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
FLEMING, Ohio (WTAP) - Carrie Marie Giffin, 58, of Fleming, OH passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at Arbors of Marietta. She was born on November 24, 1963 in Marietta, OH to the late Ernest Everett and Patricia Ann Giffin.

Carrie enjoyed watching game shows, solving puzzles, feeding the birds, and loved her special cat, Lucky.

She is survived by her two sisters, Kim Barnes and Janet Farley; sister-in-law, Carol Giffin; and her nephews and nieces, Jamey, Tiffany, Vicki, Gary, Eric, Katie, Steve and their families.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her brother, Randy Giffin; her grandparents, and numerous aunts and uncles.

Funeral services will be held at 11 AM on Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Hadley Funeral Home Reno Chapel, 1021 Pike St., Marietta, OH with burial to follow in Tunnel Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 10 AM until the time of service.

Online condolences may be made at www.hadleyfh.com.

