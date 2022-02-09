Obituary: Hart, Donald J.

LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - Pastor Donald J. Hart 78, faithful servant of the Lord from Lowell, Ohio, was called home on February 7th, 2022 at Waterview Point.

He was a graduate of Marietta High School, Marietta College, and Bob Jones University in South Carolina where was ordained. Don was Pastor to several churches in the area throughout his lifetime, the majority being Wagner Union and Highland Ridge Community Churches. He also worked for The Basilica of Saint Mary of the Assumption and St. Mary’s School and when retired kept a busy schedule in the community being in service with two churches and several organizations.

Don was an avid model train set enthusiast, amateur astronomer and Buckeye football fan. He loved spending time with his family and extended church family.

He was preceded in death by his brother Bob, mother Ethel and father Dean, his ex-wife Christine Hart-Buck and granddaughter, Brittany Hendrickson.

He is survived by his sister Judy (Clarence) Skinner of Lowell; three sons. Dean (Lori) Hart, Joseph Hart (Patsy Warner) and Tim Hart (Samantha Clements); and three grandchildren, Cheyenne and Dylan Hart and Jasmyn Marshall.

Visitation will be at the Marietta Chapel of Cawley & Peoples Funeral Home on Thursday, February 10, 2022 from 4 to 8 p.m. and for one hour prior to services on Friday. Services will be at 11:00 a.m. on Friday at the funeral home. Burial will follow at East Lawn Memorial Park.

Memorial donations may be made to Highland Ridge Community Church. Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Don’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

