Obituary: Johnson, Carl D.

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Carl D. Johnson, 81 of Parkersburg entered into rest, February 7, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

Born on July 28, 1940 in Hico, WV, Carl grew up in Boomer, WV. He graduated from Montgomery High School and was a member of the National Honor Society and attended Mountaineer Boys State. Carl graduated from West Virginia Tech with a double major in Mechanical Technology and later Business Management.

He served nine years in the United States Army, serving four years in the far East during the Vietnam conflict. Carl was a Paratrooper with the 82nd Airborne Division and a Green Beret with the 5th Special Forces unit at Ft. Bragg, NC. He also taught medical school at Brook Army Medical Center in San Antonio, TX for 3 ½ years. Carl achieved the rank of Sargent First Class and was awarded the Army Accommodation Medal on two separate occasions. He worked as an Engineer with the Traffic Engineer Department, West Virginia Highway Department, as the Human Resources Manager, American Cyanamid Company, Union Carbide Corporation and retired from Elkem Metals Company in Marietta, OH in 1996.

He spent most of his retirement years restoring antique cars and building street rods.

Carl played basketball and softball well in his sixties. He loved sports of any kind. He was a “people person” and was loved by his car buddies, his family and many friends. He spent a lot of time helping others advance in life and enjoyed doing so.

Carl is survived by his loving wife, Bernice, and three wonderful children and their spouses; John & Leanne and Jerry & Marti (all living in Parkersburg, WV) and only daughter & husband, Dave and Brenda Brecht of Las Vegas, Nevada.

Carl is also survived by two older sisters; Mary & Mac McMekin of Monroe, North Carolina and Juanita and Ron Becker of Midland, Texas. He has six grandsons- Justin, Kyle, Cameron, Derek, Trevor, and Corey; one granddaughter, Adriann; one great grandson, Gunnar.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. at Saturday February 12, 2022.at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Rev Lance Hitt officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Friday February 11, 2022 at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to DAV Chapter 32, 934 Little Stillwell Rd. Davisville, WV 26142

