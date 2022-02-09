Obituary: Osborn, James Christopher

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - James Christopher Osborn, 72, of Parkersburg WV passed away unexpectedly on Feb.6, 2022.

Jim was the son of the late Mary Idella Sams and Christopher “Tine” Osborn. He is survived by his wife Sheryl, daughters Tarah Osborn-Vasquez, and Olivia Osborn, son Jesse Osborn and beloved granddaughter, Emslee.

Osborn was born and raised in Parkersburg WV, graduating from Parkersburg High School in 1967. He went on to volunteer his service in the USMC, serving in Vietnam from 1967 - 1971, where he was discharged honorably. While in service he received training in aerial reconnaissance from which he launched his photography career. After his service he worked as a photo assistant and film technician at a local commercial photography studio for 6 years.

In 1976, Osborn launched his own studio Osborn Photographic Illustration, specializing in commercial/advertising photography for the past 46 years. James has captured numerous award winning images through the years, promoting local, state and national businesses. He enjoyed taking photographs of our great State of West Virginia, promoting its tourism and industry. In 2009, Osborn received the distinguished opportunity of being the sole West Virginia photographer selected for a national project entitled “50 States”.

Osborn was also active in the local community as well, supporting the local Boy Scout Troop #16, where he also received the honor of becoming it’s first Eagle Scout himself. He has served as past President on the Board for the Cultural Center of Fine Arts, and was a past Board member of the Parkersburg Art Center.

Funeral services will be Saturday at 1:00pm at the Leavitt Funeral Home in Parkersburg with Reverend Frank Miller officiating.

Burial will be in the Lubeck Cemetery with military graveside rites by Parkersburg American Legion Post #15.

Visitation will be Friday from 5-8pm and Saturday from noon until service time. Donations can be made to the USO, St. Joseph’s Indian School, or Disabled Veterans.

