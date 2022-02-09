Obituary: Starcher, Carol (Kayo)

IVYDALE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Carol (Kayo) Starcher, 84, of Ivydale, WV, went home to be with the lord and his wife, Anitra (Cricket) Starcher, on February 7th, 2022.

He was born October 14, 1937, in Nebo, WV, to the late Orval and Ota Starcher.

He is survived by sisters Nilma Nevans and Lydia (Charles) Gay Parker; brother Marlyn (Dot) Starcher; son, James (Joan) Starcher and daughter Connie (Gary) Medvetz; grandchildren Amy (Jr) Hotchkiss, Jeff (Amanda) Hotchkiss, Joseph (Jessica) Presley Jr, and Jessica Swift; great-grandchildren Brandon Starcher, Julie Romeo, Tyann Swift, Jordan Hotchkiss, Joseph Presley III, Lizabeth Swift, Audrey Carroll, Joslynn Presley, Anitra May, and Julian Harris; great-great-grandchild Levi Tong, along with 20 nieces and nephews.

In addition to his parents and wife, he is preceded in death by sisters Vesta Arnold, Ruby Metheney, and Elva May; son, Robert Starcher, daughter Debbie Ann Swift; and granddaughter Malissa Swift.

A funeral service will be conducted at Stump Funeral Home & Cremation, Inc., Arnoldsburg, WV, on Friday, February 11, 2022, at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Kenneth Tanner officiating.

Visitation will be held at the funeral home on Thursday, February 10, 2022, from 5-8 p.m. Interment will be in Coen Cemetery.

Online condolences may be expressed at www.stumpfuneralhomes.com

