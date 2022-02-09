Obituary: White Sr., Paul Wesley

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Paul Wesley White Sr., 84, of Parkersburg, WV passed away February 7, 2022.

He was born December 16, 1937 in Middlebourne, WV, a son of the late John Wesley White and Laura Mae Pearson White.

Paul graduated from Tyler Co. High School. He worked at Goldsmith & Black for 21 years. He also worked at Rhodes Drug Appliances and Gandoor Tobacco Company. He Pastored at Long Valley Baptist Church and Lighthouse Baptist Church. He loved spending time talking to God, with his family, playing guitar, and singing gospel music.

Those left behind to cherish his memory include his children, Paul (Kim) White, Teresa (Bob) McDonald Daniel (Jennifer) White, Timothy (Rebecca) White; 19 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews, and all those whose life he touched.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, N. Estaline White; brothers, James Edward White, Richard Lee White, and Charles Thomas White Sr.

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Friday February 11, 2022 at Sunset Memorial Funeral Home with Dan Stevens officiating. Burial will follow at Sunset Memory Gardens. Visitation will be two hours prior to the time of service from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. at the funeral home. An online guestbook for condolences is available at www.sunsetparkersburg.com.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to WCVV Radio Station, an affiliate of BBN at P.O. Box 405, Belpre, OH 45714, in memory of Paul White Sr.

Sunset Memorial Funeral Home is honored to assist the White family.

