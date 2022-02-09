Parkersburg City Council moves to accepting redistricting

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Due to a change in legislative districts in the state, Parkersburg is shifting some precincts to match the 2020 census.

Due to a population of 29,700 citizens, Parkersburg’s nine districts should be equally split with an average population of 3300 per district.

County Clerk Mark Rhodes explained that after adjusting some geographic boundaries, each of the districts will fall within 10% of that target mark.

He says no polling places will change, but individuals who must report to a new polling location will receive a mailing explaining the changes.

In other business, council approved the final reading of an ordinance authorizing the renewal of the existing mass transit levy for two years.

