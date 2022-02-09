Wood County Board of Education unanimously approves bond call

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood county Board of Education approved a bond call in a five to zero vote Tuesday night.

The bond call is for more than $60 million which would be used for major improvement projects to several Wood County Schools and sports facilities, as well as the construction of three new elementary schools.

One of the new schools would be a new Lubeck Elementary, according to the bond call.

The other two would be consolidated schools built in Vienna and in the North End area of Parkersburg. A school spokesperson said the new Vienna school would combine Vienna Elementary and Neale Elementary into one. The North End school would put students from Emerson Elementary and Criss Elementary together.

Officials said the total cost of all projects exceeds $81 million, but school officials said the state School Building Authority (SBA) has already pledged about $21 million to Wood County Schools for the work. However, the SBA will only give the money to Wood County Schools if voters pass the roughly $60 million bond issue.

A Wood County Schools spokesperson said voters will make their choice in the May primary election.

You can read the bond call along with an example of what voters will see on the ballot, here.

