Wood County Schools end mask mandate

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - The Wood County Board of Education has approved changes to Wood County Schools’ Covid-19 mitigation plan.

Beginning Wednesday, Feb. 9, 2022, masks for students and staff will be optional at all schools. Individuals may wear masks if they choose, but they are no longer required.

The board approved the revisions at its Tuesday, Feb. 8 meeting by a 3-2 vote. Board member Justin Raber, Rick Olcott and Debbie Hendershot voted to approve the changes. Board members Ron Tice and Judy Johnson voted against.

The changes also ends most contact tracing.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.