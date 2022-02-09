W.Va. PSC fines Suddenlink $2.2 million

CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WSAZ) - The Public Service Commission issued a Final Order in its investigation into Suddenlink’s quality of service on Wednesday. The PSC found that the company had failed to provide safe, adequate and reliable service to its West Virginia subscribers.

The Commission also determined that Suddenlink intentionally reduced its maintenance work and budget, reduced the number of full time employees, changed its method of communicating with customers and ignored thousands of customer complaints.

PSC found immediate penalties of $2,242,000, which is the maximum penalty to date and the Commission has the authority to impose future penalties. The Commission has also ordered Suddenlink to locate a call center in West Virginia.

Suddenlink has 90 days to notify the Commission sharing its expected location and the date the call center will open.

“Suddenlink’s conduct and performance with respect to its operations in West Virginia have been nothing short of egregious,” stated PSC Chairman Charlotte Lane. “There is no excuse for its conduct except to increase its bottom line, doing so with a blatant disregard for its subscribers. Suddenlink should be penalized for its actions.”

Chairman Lane met with Suddenlink officials in 2021 to talk about the number of quality of service complaints the Commission had received, including delays in service restoration, billing errors, the inability to place orders for service or contact personnel regarding the status of service. Suddenlink was directed to provide the Commission a correction plan within 30 days. Instead, Suddenlink sent a letter that contained neither a correction plan nor details of the steps that the Company had taken to improve service.

