Bill allows unvaccinated W. Va. workers to receive unemployment

CHARLESTON, W. Va. (AP) - West Virginia lawmakers have advanced a proposal that would allow people who leave their jobs because they are denied a religious or medical exemption to the COVID-19 vaccination to receive unemployment benefits.

Republican Sen. Mark Maynard, a sponsor of Senate Bill 576, said Thursday that the legislation was designed with health care workers in mind.

A number of West Virginia hospitals have mandated that employees be vaccinated against COVID-19, including two of the largest health care networks: the West Virginia University Health System and Charleston Area Medical Center.

Usually, people who quit their job aren’t eligible for unemployment, unless they had ``good cause’' to leave work.

