Advertisement

Judge orders federal protection for gray wolves be restored

FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2014, file photo, released by the Oregon Department of Fish and...
FILE - In this Dec. 4, 2014, file photo, released by the Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife, a wolf from the Snake River Pack passes by a remote camera in eastern Wallowa County, Oregon.(Oregon Department of Fish and Wildlife via AP, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:39 PM EST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BILLINGS, Mont (AP) — A judge has ordered federal protections to be restored for gray wolves across much of the U.S. after they were removed in the waning days of the Trump administration.

U.S. District Judge Jeffrey White said in Thursday’s ruling that the Fish and Wildlife Service failed to show wolf populations could be sustained in the Midwest and portions of the West without protection under the Endangered Species Act.

Wildlife advocates had argued state-sponsored hunting threatened to reverse the gray wolf’s recovery over the past several decades.

The ruling does not directly impact wolves in the northern Rocky Mountains of Idaho, Montana and Wyoming, which remain under state jurisdiction.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All four suspects are being charged with soliciting a minor via a computer.
Four arrested for inappropriate contact with children: why the FBI was in Parkersburg
The Public Service Commission issued a Final Order in its investigation into Suddenlink’s...
W.Va. PSC fines Suddenlink $2.2 million
Affordable house comes to Parkersburg on 15th street
Affordable housing comes to Parkersburg
James Christopher Osborn Obit
Obituary: Osborn, James Christopher
Bond items discussed at Wood County BOE
Wood County Schools end mask mandate

Latest News

There are several expanded tax benefits available to Americans, even if they have little or no...
Changes to tax benefits could boost refunds for many families
"Everyone has less money in their pockets today because of high drug prices, drug costs and...
Biden puts focus on drug prices in fight against inflation
FILE - Protesters walk along Jackson St. during the North Texas March for Life, celebrating the...
Abortions in Texas fell 60% in 1st month under new limits
Truckers protested in Ottawa, Canada for the second weekend.
Man accused of mistakenly sending bomb threat to Ottawa, Ohio police department amid trucker protests
FILE - White House documents obtained so far by the Jan. 6 committee show no record of calls to...
White House records obtained by Jan. 6 committee so far don’t show Trump phone calls during riot