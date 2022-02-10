Advertisement

Obituary: Bowen, Sammie Lee “Sam”

By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:53 PM EST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sammie Lee “Sam” Bowen, 74, of Vienna, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at his residence.

He was born February 18, 1947, in Huntington, WV, a son of the late George and May Adkins Bowen.

Sam was a former business owner of Auto Repairs in South Parkersburg for many years. He enjoyed outdoor activities including fishing and hunting.

He is survived by his significant other and caregiver, Melanie McCormick; daughter, Nancy Bowen of Vienna; two sons, Brian Bowen and Charles Almond both of Vienna; grandson, Jason Almond; and a special friend, Commodore Thomas of Parkersburg.

Funeral services will be held at 2 pm on Monday, February 14, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna. Burial will follow at Mt. Olivet Cemetery. Visitation will be from 12 pm till time of services at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

