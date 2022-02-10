Advertisement

Obituary: Congrove, Kris

Gladioli flowers from above. Obituary or death notice concept.
Kris Congrove Obit(Eskymaks. | Eskymaks - stock.adobe.com)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 2:48 PM EST
PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Kris Congrove, 53, of Parkersburg, WV died Wednesday February 9, 2022 at Marietta Memorial Hospital.  She was born in Parkersburg a daughter of the late Jack Wilson and Martha (Cordray) Buffington.

She graduated from Parkersburg South High School in 1987 and worked at McDonalds for over 30 years.

She is survived by her husband Dana Congrove; children Kaisie Carpenter of Marietta, OH and Jonathan Carpenter (Amanda) of Pennsylvania; stepson Dana L. Congrove of Parkersburg; sister Jackie Wilcoxen; and brother Craig Wilson.

There will be no visitation or services. 

Leavitt Funeral Home, Parkersburg is assisting the family with cremation arrangements.

