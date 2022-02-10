Obituary: Crislip, Carl Meade

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Carl Meade Crislip, 38, of Marietta Ohio, passed away on Tuesday February 8, 2022. Carl was born on May 22,1983, in Marietta, Ohio, to Carl and Marsha Robinson Crislip.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Clarence and Earlene Robinson and paternal grandparents Kenneth and Arvella Crislip and Nina Crislip Robinson. His uncle Mark Robinson and cousin Summer Rose Robinson and many others.

He is survived by his parents; a sister Sheena and her husband Leslie Bowling of Culleoka TN; a brother Kyle and his wife Devon of Norfolk Va.; 2 nephews Seth and Oliver; a niece Noel and soon to be niece Elora Willow; his very special Aunt Mindy that he lived with the past 2 years. He loved all his Aunt uncles and cousins. And all of his friends.

Funeral services will be 6:30 pm Friday February 11, 2022 at the Reno Christian Church 27220 State Route 7, Reno, OH, with Teddy Tackett officiating.

Visitation will be Friday from 2 until time of the service at the church.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home to help with final expenses.

Arrangements entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

