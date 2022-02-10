Advertisement

Obituary: Crislip, Carl Meade

Carl Meade Crislip Obit
Carl Meade Crislip Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 10:58 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Carl Meade Crislip, 38, of Marietta Ohio, passed away on Tuesday February 8, 2022. Carl was born on May 22,1983, in Marietta, Ohio, to Carl and Marsha Robinson Crislip.

He was preceded in death by his maternal grandparents Clarence and Earlene Robinson and paternal grandparents Kenneth and Arvella Crislip and Nina Crislip Robinson. His uncle Mark Robinson and cousin Summer Rose Robinson and many others.

He is survived by his parents; a sister Sheena and her husband Leslie Bowling of Culleoka TN; a brother Kyle and his wife Devon of Norfolk Va.; 2 nephews Seth and Oliver; a niece Noel and soon to be niece Elora Willow; his very special Aunt Mindy that he lived with the past 2 years. He loved all his Aunt uncles and cousins. And all of his friends. 

Funeral services will be 6:30 pm Friday February 11, 2022  at the Reno Christian Church 27220 State Route 7, Reno, OH, with Teddy Tackett officiating. 

Visitation will be Friday from 2 until time of the service at the church. 

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the funeral home to help with final expenses. 

Arrangements entrusted to Leavitt Funeral Home Belpre.

Online condolences may be sent to the family at www.LeavittFuneralHome.com

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All four suspects are being charged with soliciting a minor via a computer.
Four arrested for inappropriate contact with children: why the FBI was in Parkersburg
The Public Service Commission issued a Final Order in its investigation into Suddenlink’s...
W.Va. PSC fines Suddenlink $2.2 million
Affordable house comes to Parkersburg on 15th street
Affordable housing comes to Parkersburg
James Christopher Osborn Obit
Obituary: Osborn, James Christopher
Bond items discussed at Wood County BOE
Wood County Schools end mask mandate

Latest News

Darrell Ellis Mincks Obit
Obituary: Mincks, Darrell Ellis
Victor Thomas Leblanc Obit
Obituary: Leblanc, Victor Thomas
Stephen Norris Chapman Obit
Obituary: Chapman, Stephen Norris
Charles Richard DeMoss Obit
Obituary: DeMoss, Charles Richard
Andrew Keith Mitchell Obit
Obituary: Mitchell, Andrew Keith