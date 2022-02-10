Advertisement

Obituary: DeMoss, Charles Richard

By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 11:10 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
PENNSBORO, W.Va. (WTAP) - Charles Richard DeMoss, 92, of Pennsboro, WV departed this life Wednesday, February 9, 2022, at Camden Clark Medical Center in Parkersburg, WV.

He was born July 25, 1929, in Cairo, WV, a son of the late William and Laura May (Bailey) DeMoss.

Charles worked for a steel mill and later worked in the oil field for Hall Drilling. He liked to hunt, watch westerns, and tell stories of the old days. He was an avid fisherman and often enjoyed fishing at the Pennsboro Reservoir.

He is survived by his loving children, Robert DeMoss (Melanie) of Indiana, Vickie Buck (Tom) of Tennessee, Alan DeMoss (Angie) of Pennsboro, WV, Jeff DeMoss (Jeannie) of West Union, WV, Mike DeMoss of Pennsboro, WV, Mark DeMoss (Hannah) of Ellenboro, WV, and Les DeMoss (Sherry) of Pennsboro, WV; 14 grandchildren; special nephew, Larry DeMoss; several loving great grandchildren, nieces, and nephews; and loyal companion Coco.

In addition to his parents, Charles is preceded in death by his loving wife of 42 years, Margaret DeMoss; siblings, Marie, Harold, Orville, Thema, Geneva, and Junior.

Funeral services will be held at 2pm on Saturday, February 12, 2022, at McCullough Rogers Funeral Home in Pennsboro, WV. A visitation will take place from 12pm-2pm prior to the service. He will be buried at Sunset Memorial Gardens in Parkersburg, WV.

Online condolences may be expressed to the family at www.McCulloughRaiguel.com.

