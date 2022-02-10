Advertisement

Obituary: Hose, Sonja Lea Waldron

Sonja Lea Waldron Hose Obit
Sonja Lea Waldron Hose Obit(None)
By Andrew Noll
Published: Feb. 10, 2022 at 12:57 PM EST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sonja Lea Waldron Hose, 79, of Vienna, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born August 5, 1942, in Morgantown, WV, a daughter of the late David and Helen Weaver Calandrelli.

Sonja was retired from the Bureau of Fiscal Services (Public Debt) and enjoyed spending time with family and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Jack Hose; two daughters, Shona McDermott (Mike) of Vienna and Shelly Willis (Mark) of Pickerington, OH; sister-in-law, Charlotte Calandrelli of Greenville, OH; grandchildren, Travis (Heather), Nathan, Chelsea (Aaron), Brooke (John), Joseph and Isaac; great-grandchildren, Aubrie, Brock, Rylee, Hunter, Gunnar, Grant, Alaina and Aaron Jr; and one niece, Sarah.

In addition to her parents, Sonja was preceded in death by her brother, Terry Calandrelli; and her granddaughter, Ashley McDermott.

Private services with immediate family only. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the Hose family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.

Most Read

All four suspects are being charged with soliciting a minor via a computer.
Four arrested for inappropriate contact with children: why the FBI was in Parkersburg
The Public Service Commission issued a Final Order in its investigation into Suddenlink’s...
W.Va. PSC fines Suddenlink $2.2 million
Affordable house comes to Parkersburg on 15th street
Affordable housing comes to Parkersburg
James Christopher Osborn Obit
Obituary: Osborn, James Christopher
Bond items discussed at Wood County BOE
Wood County Schools end mask mandate

Latest News

A bill that would require West Virginia public schools to provide training to students and...
W. Va. bill: Schools must train on eating disorders, self-harm
Charles Robert “Bobby” Hull Obit
Obituary: Hull, Charles Robert “Bobby”
Darrell Ellis Mincks Obit
Obituary: Mincks, Darrell Ellis
Victor Thomas Leblanc Obit
Obituary: Leblanc, Victor Thomas