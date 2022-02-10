Obituary: Hose, Sonja Lea Waldron

VIENNA, W.Va. (WTAP) - Sonja Lea Waldron Hose, 79, of Vienna, passed away on Wednesday, February 9, 2022 at Camden Clark Medical Center.

She was born August 5, 1942, in Morgantown, WV, a daughter of the late David and Helen Weaver Calandrelli.

Sonja was retired from the Bureau of Fiscal Services (Public Debt) and enjoyed spending time with family and grandchildren.

She is survived by her husband, Jack Hose; two daughters, Shona McDermott (Mike) of Vienna and Shelly Willis (Mark) of Pickerington, OH; sister-in-law, Charlotte Calandrelli of Greenville, OH; grandchildren, Travis (Heather), Nathan, Chelsea (Aaron), Brooke (John), Joseph and Isaac; great-grandchildren, Aubrie, Brock, Rylee, Hunter, Gunnar, Grant, Alaina and Aaron Jr; and one niece, Sarah.

In addition to her parents, Sonja was preceded in death by her brother, Terry Calandrelli; and her granddaughter, Ashley McDermott.

Private services with immediate family only. Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna is honored to serve the Hose family.

