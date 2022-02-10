Obituary: Hull, Charles Robert “Bobby”

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) - Charles Robert “Bobby” Hull, 82, of Parkersburg, passed away on Monday, February 7, 2022 at his residence.

He was born November 30, 1939, in Parkersburg, a son of the late Carlos Ross and Roberta Young Hull.

Bobby graduated from Parkersburg High School class of 1958 and was the Big Red Football team manager for two years. He was a natural born salesman, working for Dils Department Store in the men’s shoe department, Pettrey’s Shoes, he started his car sales career with Dils Ford Lincoln Mercury, Astorg Motors, Simmons and Kincheloe Motors. Bobby also worked part time at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home. He was a former member of the Parkersburg Jaycees, Ambucs, Moose Lodge and Elks Lodge. Bobby and his late wife, Pat enjoyed their pool and entertaining guests. Bob who was affectionately known as “Grub” was a master grill chef.

Those left to cherish Bobby’s memory are his daughter, Tiffany Wentzel of Parkersburg; brother, Michael Hull (Sandy) of Parkersburg; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Cindy and Jim Marsh of Washington, WV; nephew, Jason Marsh (Jennifer) of Columbus, OH; great-nephew, Quinn Marsh of Columbus, OH; niece, Shelly Hall of Parkersburg; and several cousins.

In addition to his parents, Bobby was preceded in death by his wife, Pat Sheppard Hull; son-in-law, Dave Stanley; sister-in-law, Dottie Hull; nephew, Scott Hull; and cousin, Emil Handke.

A celebration gathering of Bobby’s life will be held at 3 pm on Sunday, February 20, 2022 at Lambert-Tatman Funeral Home, Vienna with Pastor David Carrico officiating. The family will receive friends from 2:00 to 3:00 pm on Sunday at the funeral home.

It was Bobby’s wish to be cremated and to have his cremains laid to rest with his wife, Pat at Parkersburg Memorial Gardens.

The family would like to extend a special thanks to caregivers, Sheryl Lewis and Heather Chafin along with the staff of Amedysis Hospice.

In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the Parkersburg Humane Society.

Online condolences may be made at www.lamberttatman.com.

