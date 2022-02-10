Obituary: Mincks, Darrell Ellis

LOWELL, Ohio (WTAP) - Darrell Ellis Mincks, 79, of Lowell, Ohio, passed away on Tuesday, February 8, 2022 at his home on the farm where he was raised.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife of 54 years, Janet Middleswart Mincks; daughter, Pamela Mincks; brother, Jerry (Barb) Mincks; sister, Susie Chandler; step brothers, Jeff and Mike Chandler; brother in law, Carl (Chris) Middleswart; and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his daughter, Deborah Jo Mincks; parents, Millard C. Mincks and Mildred “Midge” Mincks Chandler; step father, Robert “Bob” Chandler; parents in law, Charley and Ruby Middleswart; sisters and brothers in law; Shirley (Dayton) Karcher, Charlotte (Melvin) Douthitt and Carol (Dick) Stevens.

Darrell enjoyed the simple things in life…his family, friends, and pets, the farm, tinkering in his garage, a good card game, and a cold beer. He always had an easy smile, sparkling eyes, and a quick wit. Darrell will be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Darrell served his country in the US Air Force during the Vietnam Era as a military policeman in Germany. He retired in 2003 from Ohio Power after 36 years of employment.

Abiding with his wishes, he was cremated, and his family will have private services at a later time.

Cawley & Peoples is honored to serve Darrell’s family and offers online condolences as well as many other resources by visiting their website, CawleyandPeoples.com or by going to their Facebook page.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.