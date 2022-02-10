Obituary: Nichols, Jackie (Jacqualin) Jameson

GLENDALE, W.Va. (WTAP) - Jackie (Jacqualin) Jameson Nichols departed this earthly life on February 8, 2022 at the age of 91. Born September 15, 1930 to Paul and Mildred (Hendrickson) Jameson. Jackie grew up in Glendale, Twin Oaks area of Ritchie County, WV. She graduated from Pennsboro High School in 1948. Jackie was baptized summer of 1942 and became a member of Mt. Carmel Methodist Church. She married John D. Nichols September 24, 1950. She was married 64 years before his death in 2014. After moving to Murphytown in 1952, Jackie transferred membership to Murphytown United Methodist Church where she was a faithful member for the rest of her life.

In addition to her husband, she was preceded in death by her parents, two brothers (Darel Jameson and Roy Jameson) and two sisters (Estalee Cunningham and Wilda Jackson) and cousin (Lewis Pifer) and several sister and brother in laws. She is survived by one brother, Melvin (Sheryll) Jameson of Ellenboro, one brother in law, Lowell Jackson; and three sister-in-laws, Carol Flanagan, Pat Jameson, Linda Jameson; and many nieces and nephews.

Jackie is survived by 5 children – John Paul (Sheila) Nichols, Vicki (Kevin) Murphy, Kendel (Jo) Nichols, Rita Nichols, and Tracy Nichols; 7 grandchildren – Jamie Nichols, Jessica Nichols, Mallory (Steve) Bilodeau, Cody Nichols, Kaitlyn (Craig) Johnson, Keegan Murphy, and Erin Murphy. 8 great grandchildren (Dante Curtis, Alec Nichols, Kenadie Nichols, Lakin Simmons, Dorian Nichols , Addisyn Bilodeau, Myles Bilodeau, Evy Johnson) and 2 great great grandchildren (Naomi Curtis and Bentley Curtis).

Jackie was a kind, loving mother and friend. She was active in the church, had volunteered at the hospital, and helped many neighbors throughout the years.

She loved to play games like Scrabble, Sequence, and Rook and usually won. Much to frustration of her children.

Funeral Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Sunday, February 13, 2022 with Reverend Mary Zimmer officiating. Interment will follow in the Sunset Memory Gardens Cemetery. Services will conclude with a dinner at Murphytown United Methodist Church. The family will receive friends 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m., Saturday, February 12, 2022 at Vaughan-Kimes Funeral Home and one hour prior to services at the funeral home.

Contributions can be made to Murphytown United Methodist Church.

Please visit vaughankimes.com to share a memory or message of sympathy with Jackie’s family.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.