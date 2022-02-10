Obituary: Wittekind, Helen Louise

MARIETTA, Ohio (WTAP) - Helen Louise Wittekind passed away at Arbors of Marietta, on February 8, 2022. She was born September 29, 1928 at Gravel Bank to the late Clarence Cecil Robinson and Mamie Belle Joy Robinson.

Helen married the love of her life, Lawrence Delbert Wittekind, of Gravel Bank on September 24,1949. She is survived by their daughter Regina Wittekind Potaracke of Arvada, CO, their son Delbert Douglas Wittekind of Marietta,; grandchildren, Todd Potaracke of Arvada, CO, Chelsea Tattershall (Jeff) of Meade, CO, Leigh Ann Modesitt (Shawn) of Marietta, and Chad Douglas Wittekind (Paula) of Blacklick, OH, Chad Miller (Becky) of Belpre and Keshia Hendrix (Hank) of Vincent, great grandchildren, Caleb Sargent, Lauren Modesitt, Grayson Wittekind, Hollis Tattershall, Kyle Miller, Shyanna Miller, Landon Hendrix and Luke Hendrix. She is survived by three sister-in-laws of Marietta. Helen was predeceased by her parents, her husband and her seven siblings.

Helen worked as a cook for Barlow Vincent & Warren High School for 23 years and retired in 1991. Helen and her husband Delbert enjoyed their retirement together in Fleming doing outdoor work, gardening and tending to their flowers. She was a great cook who loved to cook for him. She loved to knit and crochet afghans for her family and friends. Photos were important to her and she was so proud of her family. When asked how she was doing, her answer was always “Fine as frog’s hair”. Helen will forever be known for her love of Little Debbie cakes.

To honor Helen and Delbert’s storybook romance, the funeral services will be held on Valentines Day, February 14, 2022 at 11:00 am at McClure-Schafer-Lankford Funeral Home with burial in Gravel Bank Cemetery. Visitation will be held from 9:00 am until the time of service on Monday. Messages of sympathy may be sent at www.Lankfordfh.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations in Helen’s memory to Marietta Home Health & Hospice, 450 Pike St., Suite I-1, Marietta, OH 45750.

Helen will be greatly missed by her children, grandchildren, great grandchildren, family & friends. May you rest in peace Mom, Mammy, and Grandma. We love you.

