Parents maintain lawsuit against Wood County Schools’ mask mandate

PARKERSBURG, W.Va. (WTAP) -Despite Wood County Schools removing its mask mandate, a parent of Parkersburg High School students is not dropping the lawsuit he filed against the school last year.

John Davis is a parent to two PHS students. He and another parent filed a complaint and later a lawsuit against the school system back in October over the mask mandate.

The parents claim their children are illegally being forced to wear masks during school hours, and that their children’s health has suffered from having to wear the masks.

Davis said the local board of health or the county commissioner’s office had the authority to enforce mask-wearing in schools and not the school system. He said they are not dropping their case.

“The basis of our complaint is that the boards of education do not have the legal authority to establish a mask policy to begin with-weather it’s masks on or masks off,” Davis said.

“That is actually supported by West Virginia Attorney General Pattrick Morrisey. In our lawsuit, we have two of his opinions verifying that. The Board of Education’s primary defense is an obscure rule in West Virginia code that says they can do, ‘anything to prevent a communicable disease.’ I guess the definition of anything is what’s in question.”

Now that they don’t have to wear masks, Davis said he is concerned about the mental health challenges his children and other students may face due to the masks. WTAP will continue to follow this case as it develops.

Copyright 2022 WTAP. All rights reserved.